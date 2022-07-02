WATCH: Kia EV6 Road Test - Does It Live Up To The Hype?

Hyundai and Kia are not wasting time launching their first purpose-built electric vehicles, the Ioniq 5 and the EV6 and both are proving remarkably competent at the hands of reviewers. Over the past few days, I had the chance to drive the hot new EV6, in a very interesting spec, and I came out of the experience impressed and excited for future EVs built on this platform, the much talked-about E-GMP. The Kia EV6 is a rival to models like the Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the upcoming Nissan Ariya. It also has an in-house rival, in the form of the aforementioned Ioniq 5, but even though they are mechanically similar, they feel like two quite different cars - the EV6 is the sporty one, while the Ioniq 5 is more laid back, softer and more relaxing; it also has a smaller battery pack in some markets and a bit less range too.







Read Article