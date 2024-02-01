WATCH: Kia EV6 Takes On The BMW M2 In A Drag Race - Who Is The Ultimate Driving Machine Now?

BMW calls itself the maker of the ultimate driving machine, and the M2 is a fan favorite. So, surely it should be able to take on some family hatchback with a battery pack that makes it weigh about 1,000 lbs (453 kg) more, and is made by Kia.



Not just any Kia, Edmunds decided to put the M2 up against the EV6 GT, which despite its disadvantage on the scales, more than makes up for it on the dyno. With two motors capable of delivering 576 hp (429 kW/584 PS) and 545 lb-ft (739 Nm) of torque, the EV makes significantly more than the M2, whose turbocharge inline-six only makes 453 hp (338 kW/459 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque.











