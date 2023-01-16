WATCH: Kia EV6 Takes On The Nurburgring

In the age of EVs, it’s no longer surprising to see a once-boring segment of vehicles deliver surprising amounts of performance. By now, we know that the Kia EV6 GT is a prime example of this, but this video of it drifting around the Nurburgring really helps put it into perspective. After all, we’re talking about a compact crossover – one from Kia, of all brands – and it can be seen strolling right by AMGs, BMW M cars, and even Porsches on its run. The car manages to handle the corners with ample composure (at least when the rear end isn’t intentionally being broken loose), and it demonstrates impressive acceleration on the straights.







Read Article