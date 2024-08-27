WATCH: Kia EV9 Teardown Goes Against The Grain With Easily Repairable Battery Pack

The 99.8-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery pack that powers the Kia EV9 got high praise from engineering consulting and reverse engineering firm Munro & Associates. The electric SUV’s power source was taken apart and analyzed in the name of science, and the results are pretty impressive and could help ease the minds of current and future owners concerning repairability. The pack is very easy to take out of the vehicle, with just a couple of electrical connectors, two ports for the liquid cooling plate and several bolts that need to be taken out. Then, the whole pack can be removed without special tools or sticky adhesives to worry about.













