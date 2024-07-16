WATCH: Kia Places The Mid-Sized Truck Segment On Notice With New Tasman Preview

Kia’s gearing up to drop a new documentary series, called “One More Round,” taking us on a deep dive into the development of their first-ever pickup truck, the Tasman. Showcasing over 18,000 rounds of testing in the Australian wilderness, the series promises to detail the mid-size pickup’s durability and performance. For now, we’re getting a 30 second teaser with the full clip to be released on July 22. “The Kia Tasman represents our unwavering dedication to innovation. Every aspect of our R&D Division’s capability has been channelled into creating a vehicle that not only lives up to its title as the first of its kind, but also delivers performance that surpasses expectations,” said Heui Won Yang, President of the Kia R&D Division.











