The driver of a white Kia Stinger in Dearborn, Michigan was lucky to avoid causing a massive pile-up after aquaplaning back in March.

This dashcam footage was shared online by Instagram user bearded_rs and initially shows the driver of the Stinger cruising along the left lane of the three-lane road. However, the moment the road widens to include another lane to the left, the driver of the Kia hits the throttle.