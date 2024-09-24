WATCH: Kia Tasman Pickup Caught Under Going Desert Testing In The UAE

Last time we heard about the Kia Tasman it was mid-summer in the northern hemisphere and the Korean automaker released a few teasers of the rugged pickup truck. Fast-forward to the end of September, and the model has returned to our attention courtesy of a fresh video. The latest footage shows the workhorse during the desert testing phase. For this leg, the automaker took a pre-production prototype to Al Qudra in the United Arab Emirates and set it loose on the sand while constantly checking various parameters and making sure that it could cope with this challenging scenario and scorching heat. Kia says it has subjected the Tasman to well over 18,000 rounds of evaluation and nearly 2,000 specific tests. The model will be a true off-roader, which is why the engineering team behind its development focuses on driving off the beaten path. Its all-terrain durability, deep-water wading trials, towing, handling, ride, performance, and other aspects have been thoroughly assessed.











Read Article