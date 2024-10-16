WATCH: Kia Tasman Pickup Poses In The Nude - Official Reveal Date To Be October 29th

After a barrage of teasers and prototype sightings, we finally have an official date for the debut of Kia’s very first pickup truck in the fiercely competitive midsize segment. Kia has confirmed that the new Tasman will make its premiere at the Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia on October 29. The announcement came with fresh teasers, revealing the midsize pickup without its usual camouflage.

The teaser campaign for the Tasman has been running since April 2024, but this latest batch of images and video finally strips away the mystery, showing a black Tasman cutting through desert terrain and posed on what looks like a CGI field.







