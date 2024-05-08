WATCH: Kia's Affordable EV3 Crossover Gets Driven For The First Time

Some days I feel like I'm truly missing out because I don't live in South Korea, and that's not just because I'm partial to functional public transit systems and tteokbokki. It's also because it's where the Hyundai Motor Group is dropping its latest and greatest electric vehicles before the U.S. gets them. And though it won't hit our shores until next year, the hot, affordable new Kia EV3 is already on sale in its home country right now and YouTube's CarSceneKorea got to take a brief test drive. InsideEVs will get some seat time with the EV3 in the coming months too, which we're excited about. Until then, this video makes us even more excited than we were about Kia's upcoming affordable electric option. This is no cheap afterthought or some half-baked sequel to the Kia Niro EV; it's a substantial evolution of Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform, and may end up one of the most exciting electric options at any price. "It's the compact EV SUV that we've all been waiting for," host DK Kim says.









Read Article