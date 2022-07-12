WATCH: Kia's EV6 GT Is Stupid Fast But Can It Challenge A Lamborghini Aventador?

The Kia EV6 GT is almost here and it evidently offers almost supercar-like performance for a much lower price. In this film from Carwow we get to see it go head to head with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. But then the script changes as the Kia exits stage left.



It’s not a wild thing to think that the Kia might be a worthy challenger in some ways. Its two electric motors develop 576 hp (429 kW) and 545 lb-ft (738 Nm) of torque. That’s well below the 769 hp (573 kW) that the Lamborghini makes but the big bull only develops 531 lb-ft (719 Nm) of torque. Also, unlike the Kia, which puts that torque down instantly, the Aventador needs its engine at 6,750 rpm to make its peak torque. Of course, the Kia weighs more but launches harder and both play a role in its round one loss.



