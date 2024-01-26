WATCH: Kia's New Tasman Pickup Truck Prototype Gets Detailed

Agent009 submitted on 1/26/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:34:03 PM

Views : 668 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kia's new Tasman pickup truck has been spied in South Korea, giving us a better idea of what to expect when the pickup sheds its camouflage and is officially revealed.

While it's challenging to spot details, the Tasman has a decidedly boxy and upright stance, which should lend it plenty of road presence. We anticipate it will borrow styling cues from the EV9 and several other electric Kias. However, there's a strong possibility that it could resemble the Mohave body-on-frame SUV, previously known as the Borrego when it was sold in the States.




Read Article


WATCH: Kia's New Tasman Pickup Truck Prototype Gets Detailed

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)