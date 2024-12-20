WATCH: Kim Kardashian Begins Gifting Cybertrucks For The Holidays

Much like her ex-husband once did with Sherp ATVs, before he was blacklisted for his controversial public statements and fell out of grace (and short of money), Kim Kardashian is making sure her best friends share her latest auto thrill. In this case, we're talking about Tesla's Cybertrucks. Kim Kardashian has long progressed from reality star to billionaire businesswoman, trendsetter, and car enthusiast with very particular tastes. That she was one of the first celebrities in showbiz to receive a Founders Edition of the brand-new Tesla Cybertruck came as little surprise, given the kind of attention she commands for her auto purchases. That she'd go on to buy two more was surprising, though. Apparently, Kim Kardashian loves the Cybertruck, and Tesla in general, to such an extent that she got a black matte e-truck and, later on, a fully-painted satin gray unit, courtesy of specialist shop Platinum Motorsports.



