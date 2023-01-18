WATCH! LA Carjackings Are GOING TO THE DOGS! Thieves Steal Car AND French Bulldog!

Two people were taken into custody and a French bulldog was surrendered to authorities following a wild chase on the 405 Freeway amid heavy traffic Tuesday.



The dog was recovered after a bizarre interaction between the suspects - a man and a woman - and California Highway Patrol officers in the Hawthorne area.



The male driver had stopped fleeing police on Inglewood Avenue near 135th Street. A female passenger exited the car, followed by the man who came out with the dog.



An unusual amount of time passed with the suspects talking with CHP officers and there appeared to be some confusion during the encounter, but both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The man surrendered the dog to officers. The Compton sheriff's station said the dog was stolen after someone reported the dog belonged to them.



However, after further investigation, deputies later said the dog didn't belong to the caller. Authorities later clarified to Eyewitness News that it's unknown if the dog was stolen or if it belongs to the suspects.















