WATCH! LA ROAD RAGER SENTENCED! But Was This Punishment ENOUGH?

The man accused of carrying out a series of violent road rage attacks across Southern California was sentenced to five years in prison for assault.



Nathaniel Walter Radimak, who's been dubbed the "Tesla road rage guy" on social media, was sentenced Monday.



Earlier this year, at least 10 people - mostly women - reached out to Eyewitness News saying the 36-year-old violently attacked them in cities across Los Angeles County.



Radimak has a long criminal history that stretches across nearly two decades in eight different states.



He was sentenced to five years.



Was that enough in YOUR opinion?









