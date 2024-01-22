WATCH: LA Street Takeover Hoodlums Douse Corvette With Gas And Burn It

Well, what could possibly go wrong during a street takeover in Los Angeles, California? It appears that at least one vehicle had quite the heated experience. Videos have emerged on social media showing a C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette burning in the middle of a throng of onlookers, as young people throw gas on it to stoke the flames.



Unfortunately, there’s very little context available for this incident at this time. The footage was posted on Instagram by @shotbycompton, an account known for frequently sharing videos of takeovers. Three separate posts of the burning Corvette were uploaded by the account yesterday.



#LosAngeles

A presumably stolen Corvette was torched by participants of a street takeover somewhere in LA on Friday, according to the OP.



pic.twitter.com/WfmYPRNuD4 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 21, 2024





