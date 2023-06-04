WATCH: LA Woman Steals Police Cruiser And Leads Authorities On 160 MPH Chase

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a woman after she stole one of the department’s Ford Explorer patrol vehicles and led police on a high-speed chase.

It is understood that the chase started in the southern Los Angeles community of West Rancho Dominguez after the woman stole the Explorer from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department when it was parked. The thief’s motivation for stealing the Explorer isn’t known but it didn’t take long for police to respond and for a chase to ensue.

Fox News reports that the Ford was clocked at 161 mph (259 km/h) which, if true, is faster than the SUV’s claimed top speed even in police trim. Helicopter footage of the chase shows the Ford speeding along the 91 Freeway, cutting in between cars at well over 100 mph (161 km/h) and seemingly without a worry in the world.