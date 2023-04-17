WATCH! LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE! Toyota Dealership Sales Managers DUKE IT OUT ON THE SHOWROOM FLOOR!

According to reports, a physical altercation broke out between a sales manager and the general sales manager at a Toyota dealership in Milpitas, California. The incident reportedly occurred during a sales meeting, where the two managers had a disagreement that quickly escalated into a fight.



Witnesses reported that the altercation involved shoving, pushing, and verbal exchanges. Police were called to the scene, and the general sales manager was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



The incident is a concerning example of workplace violence, and highlights the importance of conflict resolution and de-escalation training in the workplace. Workplace violence can have serious consequences for the employees involved, as well as for the company as a whole.















pic.twitter.com/OOYB4TyMJ7 — Detect Fights ?? (@detectfights) April 17, 2023



