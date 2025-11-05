In a jaw-dropping display of recklessness, 28-year-old astronaut Kai Deberry-Bostick turned Laurel, Maryland’s Main Street Festival into a scene of chaos, arrested after plowing her vehicle through crowds and tents in a deranged bid to “get to work.” This NASA-affiliated spacefarer, entrusted with the prestige of the stars, betrayed public trust with an act so callous it defies comprehension. Festivalgoers, expecting a day of joy, were instead met with screeching tires and flying debris as Deberry-Bostick’s work-obsessed frenzy endangered lives. Her flimsy excuse—“I had to go to work”—only deepens the outrage, exposing a chilling disregard for human safety. Laurel’s vibrant celebration, meant to unite the community, became a nightmare, with tents toppled and attendees scrambling in terror. This wasn’t a mere lapse in judgment; it was a monstrous abuse of privilege by someone who should embody discipline and responsibility. Deberry-Bostick’s arrest marks a fall from grace, tarnishing NASA’s reputation and leaving a community reeling. As investigations unfold, one question lingers: how could someone trained to navigate the cosmos be so utterly lost on Earth? Her actions demand accountability, and Laurel deserves justice for this unforgivable betrayal.











NEW: Astronaut arrested after driving into a festival crowd in Laurel, Maryland because she 'had to go to work'



Kai Deberry-Bostick, 28, was arrested after driving through crowds and tents set up for Laurel’s Main Street Festival



Officers had warned her to stay away from… pic.twitter.com/DUwMjsVIiv — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 11, 2025



