WATCH: LaFerrari Destroys Car After Running Out Of Talent

Wondering what led to this outcome? Well, so did we, so after finding a single image of the wreckage posted by supercar.fails a few hours ago, with no background information whatsoever, save that it happened in the Philippines, we did a little digging on the World Wide Web. And it was there that we found a short video of the aftermath, uploaded at the beginning of the month.



Shot not long after this Ferrari LaFerrari was crashed, the footage shows it next to the median, with a police officer next to it who was making sure that no one stops to ‘admire’ the wreckage, for obvious safety reasons. The low quality of the clip prevents us from seeing the exact damages, but by the looks of it, it appears to have hit the guardrail head-first, hence the bruised up face partially visible in the picture that shows it being loaded onto a trailer.







Read Article