WATCH: Lamborghini And Bentley Wiped Out In Delivery Truck Accident

We’ve published many stories about people with powerful cars underestimating that power, overestimating their skills, and crashing their cars. Sometimes, though, the supercar’s owner truly isn’t at fault, as was the case in this accident in which the high-performance vehicles really weren’t doing much of anything.

The accident scene, sadly, was the owner’s Beverly Hills driveway in which an apparently custom Lamborghini Aventador and a Bentley (presumably a Continental but it’s so smooshed that it’s hard to know for sure) were crashed into by an errant delivery truck.



