Lamborghini fans look away, as an Aventador came to an ugly end at the hands of a city bus this weekend in London, England. The car suffered serious front-end damage, while the bus has also seen better days.

The circumstances leading to the incident are unclear, but The Sun reports that the crash occurred at around 4:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, April 29. It took until 6:00 a.m. before authorities were ready to tow the Lamborghini away.