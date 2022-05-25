WATCH: Lamborghini Huracan STO Vs Lexus LFA In A V10 Shoot Out

Any car with a V10 has always has some allure to it, but for different eras, different V10 cars have reigned supreme. Throttle House’s latest video decides to compare two of the best V10-powered vehicles from two different decades by pitting the Lexus LFA and the Lamborghini Huracan STO against each other in a race. For comparison, the Lexus makes 552 hp (560 PS / 412 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque, and it weighs 3,263 lb (1,480 kg). The Lamborghini makes 630 hp (639 PS / 470 kW) and 416 lb-ft (564 Nm), and its 3,172 lb (1,439 kg) curb weight comes in slightly lower than the LFA’s. As mentioned before, both cars are powered by sonorous V10s, but as good as the Huracan sounds, there’s simply no beating the symphony of F1-esque noise produced by the LFA’s Yamaha-tuned V10. With that being said, based on numbers alone, the Lamborghini should have no trouble winning this competition.







Read Article