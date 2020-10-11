WATCH: Lamborghini Huracan Takes On A Florida Flood With Predictable Results

Lamborghini has popularized the wedge shape in its cars, and it has good reasons for that. While sitting low to the ground, the attention-grabbing form makes Lambos aerodynamic, meaning. They can cut through the air, or in this case, through floods.

Seen on the video embedded above, a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder that cut through deep floods in Florida. According to Newsweek, the sports car was spotted driving through a flooded road near downtown Fort Lauderdale last weekend when Tropical Storm Eta was in full swing in the southeastern state.



