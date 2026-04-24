WATCH: Lamborghini Revuelto SV Spied Testing At Nurburgring

SV or ‘SuperVeloce’ is a tag that has adorned all of Lamborghini’s V12-powered supercars from the Miura to the Aventador, and we’ll soon see it on the latest Revuelto if these latest spy pictures are anything to go by. With its sophisticated plug-in hybrid powertrain and radical styling, it’s easy to forget the Revuelto has already been around for three years, so a punchier variant now feels very much due, especially considering its Aventador predecessor not only gave us the SV, but the SVJ, S, the roofless Aventador J and of course, the Ultimae. The spy shots reveal plenty about the Revuelto SV, despite the camouflage wrap which aptly includes the warning ‘Attenzione macchina veloce’, or ‘Attention fast car’. The visual enhancements certainly look up to the billing, with a new front fascia with aggressive, angular bodywork under those distinctive three-pronged headlight signatures.



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