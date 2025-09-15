WATCH: Lamborghini Sterrato Goes Off Roading Like A Wrangler

Is this what Lamborghini meant when it designed, developed, and built the Huracan Sterrato? Probably the owner of this car right here must have gone a little overboard with the extreme off-roading. The Sterrato is, indeed, more capable on rough terrain than its siblings, but it's no Jeep Wrangler. The owner of a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato took his car to the Sonora region in northwest Mexico to put it to the test. He knew his car was ready to explore uncharted territories, but wanted to see how far it could go.



The Huracan Sterrato hits the bull's eye in more than one way, because Lamborghini built it with one thing in mind: to boldly go where no Lamborghini had gone before, unless, of course, we’re talking about the Urus SUV.



