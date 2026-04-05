WATCH: Lamborghini's Revuelto SV Hits The Track For Hardcore Testing

Mention Lambo’s name these days in certain circles, and the Revuelto SV is bound to be brought into discussion. And for very good reasons, because the track-focused model is one of the most exciting machines that will grace the automotive kingdom this year. Spied on a few occasions, it has now returned to the limelight courtesy of a new video shot by Varryx and shared on YouTube a few days ago. The footage, which is almost eleven minutes long and also shows the upcoming Urus SE (Performante) and the Temerario Spider, was shot at the Imola racetrack in Italy, and shows a few prototypes of the track-focused Revuelto in action, devouring the apexes.















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