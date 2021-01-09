WATCH: Land Rover Debuts 2020 The Defender 007 Bond Edition - Does That Secret Agent Deep Inside Of You Have To Have One?

Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition to celebrate the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die, ahead of its world premiere later this month.



Inspired by the specification of the Defender SUVs that appear in No Time To Die, the stealthy 2022 Defender V8 Bond Edition features an Extended Black Pack with 22-inch Luna Gloss Black alloy wheels, signature Xenon Blue front brake calipers and a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge.





The bespoke touches extend to the practical interior, with illuminated ‘Defender 007’ treadplates and a specially developed touchscreen start-up animation for the intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment2 system that honors the Land Rover brand’s long partnership with the James Bond franchise. At night, customers will also spot unique ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics.



Exclusively available to just 300 buyers around the world, the Defender V8 Bond Edition’s interior features laser etching detailing that it is ‘one of 300’ as well as the SV Bespoke logo. Each vehicle is commissioned by the vehicle personalization experts at SV Bespoke in the UK.



Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said, “The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.”



Defender vehicles are at the heart of the action in No Time To Die alongside two Range Rover Sport SVR vehicles. A Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series III are also in the film, which will be released in cinemas around the world from September 30, 2021. Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged engine, which produces 518hp, 461 lb-ft of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Defender V8 110 accelerates from 0-60mph in just 5.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds) with a top speed of 149mph (240km/h)3.



It delivers new levels of performance and driver engagement by combining the V8 with expertly developed suspension and transmission tuning to create the fastest and most dynamically rewarding Defender yet.



With unique suspension and transmission tuning, including bespoke spring and damper rates and a new Electronic Active Rear Differential, Defender V8 delivers more agile and engaging handling with heightened body control – all accompanied by a characteristic V8 supercharged soundtrack.



No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig, who returns for his fifth and final film as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007. The film will be released in US cinemas on October 8, 2021, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) via their United Artists Releasing banner.



