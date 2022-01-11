WATCH: Land Rover Defender Takes An Unexpected Roll On Orlando Freeway

A Land Rover Defender rolled over multiple times on an Orlando highway after crashing with a Mazda CX-5 that was erratically trying not to miss the exit. Despite the severity of the crash, the driver and passengers of the Defender walked away with minor injuries, showing the high safety standards of modern vehicles. The gray Defender 110 was driving fast in the right lane of the I-4 West in Orland, US, when the driver of the blue Mazda CX-5 decided to cut three lanes without notice in order to make the exit. A truck was blocking the view making the crash between the two SUVs inevitable. The angle of the collision sent the Defender flying through the air, with the Mazda working as a ramp.



