WATCH: Land Rover In a Show Of International Cooperation, Frees Mercedes G Wagon From Beachhead

This story is all about reading between the lines, so allow us to explain. In essence, the G-Wagen is a proper off-roader, though it needs a few mods for that. Chunky rubber, elevated ground clearance, winch, trail lights, snorkel and perhaps an exoskeleton to protect that shiny body and the occupants in case it decides to go belly up are some of the things it would need before venturing off the lit path.



However, not only did the black example depicted on video down below not have any of those, it was equipped with street tires. For whatever reason, the inexperienced driver decided to cruise the beach somewhere in Tunisia, presumably not long ago, with no modifications whatsoever. You can guess what happened next, can’t you? That’s right, the Benz got beached, and it was up to a Land Rover Defender, and some men, to get it out.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Supercar Fails (@supercar.fails)



