WATCH: Land Rover Uncovers The 2027 Range Rover Electric SUV With A $25,000 Premium And Little To Show For It

Agent009 submitted on 9/2/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:21:48 AM

Views : 626 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Land Rover has finally pulled the covers off the Range Rover Electric, giving its flagship SUV a battery-powered option after years of teasing. The pitch is V8-matching output from a silent dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, the usual isolation from the outside world, and, according to Gaydon, no loss of off-road ability.
 
Look for visual drama and you won’t find any. The Electric is nearly indistinguishable from the fifth-generation combustion SUV that arrived in late 2021, with changes limited to a slipperier grille, new alloy wheels, and a reworked underbody. Together they trim the drag coefficient by 0.01 cd and add up to 10 miles (16 km) of highway range.





 


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WATCH: Land Rover Uncovers The 2027 Range Rover Electric SUV With A $25,000 Premium And Little To Show For It

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