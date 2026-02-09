WATCH: Land Rover Uncovers The 2027 Range Rover Electric SUV With A $25,000 Premium And Little To Show For It

Land Rover has finally pulled the covers off the Range Rover Electric, giving its flagship SUV a battery-powered option after years of teasing. The pitch is V8-matching output from a silent dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, the usual isolation from the outside world, and, according to Gaydon, no loss of off-road ability.
Look for visual drama and you won’t find any. The Electric is nearly indistinguishable from the fifth-generation combustion SUV that arrived in late 2021, with changes limited to a slipperier grille, new alloy wheels, and a reworked underbody. Together they trim the drag coefficient by 0.01 cd and add up to 10 miles (16 km) of highway range.
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