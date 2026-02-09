WATCH: Land Rover Uncovers The 2027 Range Rover Electric SUV With A $25,000 Premium And Little To Show For It

Land Rover has finally pulled the covers off the Range Rover Electric, giving its flagship SUV a battery-powered option after years of teasing. The pitch is V8-matching output from a silent dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, the usual isolation from the outside world, and, according to Gaydon, no loss of off-road ability. Look for visual drama and you won’t find any. The Electric is nearly indistinguishable from the fifth-generation combustion SUV that arrived in late 2021, with changes limited to a slipperier grille, new alloy wheels, and a reworked underbody. Together they trim the drag coefficient by 0.01 cd and add up to 10 miles (16 km) of highway range.







Range Rover has just officially unveiled its first ever EV, the all-electric Range Rover Electric SUV.



• Starting price: $138,000 (USD)

• Range: Up to 333 miles (EPA estimate)

• 118 kWh battery

• 0-60 mph: 4.3s

• Peak charging speed: 350kW

• Native NACS charge port in… pic.twitter.com/qS0gzJXMtv — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 2, 2026





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