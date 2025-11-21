WATCH: Las Vegas Teen Charged After 12 Car Crash Leaves Two Dead

A teenager faces reckless driving charges after police said he caused a 12-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas that left two people dead.

Jose Gutierrez, 19, was transported to University Medical Center and booked in absentia on four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gutierrez was driving an Infiniti G37 east on West Cheyenne Avenue as he approached North Jones Boulevard, where several vehicles were stopped at a red light.


 


