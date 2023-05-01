WATCH: Latin Crash Test Gives ZERO Stars To Chinese EV

The final round of crash tests in 2022 from Latin NCAP included a Chinese vehicle touted as being "environmentally friendly but life risking." If the JAC E10x (aka EJS1 and E-S1) doesn't ring a bell, it's an electric hatchback sold by Sehol, a car brand launched in 2018 by a joint venture between SEAT and JAC Volkswagen Automotive. The EV was launched last year and has now been evaluated in the New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America. While it's not the first electric car to receive a zero-star rating, Latin NCAP points out that the JAC didn't automatically cut off power following the impact in the frontal crash test. Equally worrying is the outcome in the subsequent side impact since the emergency cut-off still failed to work. Consequently, the EV's battery was still connected and running, even though the system indicated it was off.







