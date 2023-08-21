WATCH: Lawless San Francisco Streets Are No Place Park Your Car

A new video of criminals breaking into cars in broad daylight serves to demonstrate just how bad things are getting in San Francisco. Locals and authorities say that the problem is far out of hand. Reports suggest that there are over 1,500 break-ins a month and almost 10,000 this year already. A local from San Francisco recently followed the driver of a white Lexus RC coupe as a passenger broke into numerous cars along the road. In the video footage shared with KTVU, the passenger can be seen in a hoodie and mask ripping bags out of multiple cars including one that was partially occupied.



These guys in Lexus bipped cars all over SF’s Fisherman’s Wharf, one by one. “I started following them, and they just didn’t care, obviously, that they were being followed or not, and it kept happening,” witness tells me. @SFPD @SFPDCentral pic.twitter.com/WzKacoRFGl — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 16, 2023



Read Article