WATCH: Lawmakers Band Together To Ban Chinese EV Batteries Due To Slave Labor Use Potentially Crippling The Electric Market

A group of lawmakers has submitted a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, demanding to ban Gotion High Tech and Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) due to alleged ties with slave labor. Gotion and CATL are two of the world's biggest suppliers of EV batteries and have business ties with Volkswagen and Ford.

According to John Moolenaar, chairperson of the Select Committee on the CCP, it has been uncovered that the supply chains of these two companies are supposedly linked to the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC). XPCC is a Chinese paramilitary organization currently under Homeland Security's Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List for its direct contribution to the Uyghur genocide.







