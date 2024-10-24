WATCH: LeBron James Pranks Son With Urus Full Of Fruity Pebbles

LeBron James played the wildest prank on his son: he filled his Lamborghini Urus with cereal. Bronny opened the door just to have the Fruity Pebbles pouring out of his SUV. The scene took place right before the two of them made history, playing together in the LA Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. Bronny, 20, and LeBron, 39, first showed up on the court together earlier this month, playing in a pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns. They are now the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game together.



Don’t be late ROOK! ?????????? pic.twitter.com/zxR6O8ewJp — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 22, 2024

However, before the season opener, the two of them starred in the wildest prank. The video shows LeBron James emptying a box of Fruity Pebbles through the sunroof of his son's car, a Lamborghini Urus.



