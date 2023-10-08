WATCH: Leaked Dashcam Footage Catches Autopilot Controlled Tesla Model X As It Crashes Into Police Cruiser

Leaked dashcam footage shows the horrific moment a Tesla Model X crashed into a stopped police vehicle in 2021. It was one of at least 16 Tesla crashes into emergency vehicles, which prompted the NHTSA to open an investigation into this issue. The video and Autopilot records show why Autopilot fails to detect first-responder vehicles. On February 27, 2021, a 2019 Tesla Model X was driving on a highway in Montgomery County, Texas, when it encountered a Police vehicle stopped in its lane. The police were responding to another incident when the Tesla Model X smashed into it at 54 mph. Police investigation revealed that the Autopilot was engaged at the time of the crash, making it one of the many Tesla crashes into emergency vehicles while the driver-assist system was in control of the car. Police reports also revealed that the driver was intoxicated.







Read Article