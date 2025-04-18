WATCH Leftist Tesla Takedown Movement Publishes Video On Tesla Regret Syndrome

The Tesla Takedown movement is heading in a humorous new direction as a public service announcement has been released to address a “malady currently sweeping the nation.” It’s Tesla Regret Syndrome, and it sadly affects millions of people.
 
Created by the Troublemakers and a group of Seattle filmmakers – including director Megan Griffiths – the two-minute video shows a handful of Tesla owners who regret their purchase and have a “deep and abiding sense of dread that accompanies every waking moment.”


 


