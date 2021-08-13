WATCH: Lego Land Japan Creates Drivable Life Size Toyota GR Supra

Remember Lego's impressively detailed full-size replicas of the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Sian that look just like the real thing? Now the Supra has been given the Lego treatment to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Japanese sports car.



Currently on display at Legoland in Japan, the full-size Lego Toyota GR Supra is made of 477,303 individual pieces. No wonder it took 5,400 hours for the team to design and build. Considering the obvious design limitations, Lego has done a great job replicating the Toyota GR Supra's distinctive shape.







Read Article