WATCH! Let's PLAY...CHINESE Autonomous Parking CHICKEN!

A Chinese Tesla owner embarked on an innovative experiment with the Autopark feature of their Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The challenge was to see how two vehicles would react when attempting to park in the same spot simultaneously. Typically, ADAS technology is designed to assist with parking by detecting available spaces and maneuvering the car accordingly, but this scenario introduced a unique conflict.



The experiment aimed to test the decision-making capabilities of the ADAS when faced with a direct competition for space. Contrary to expectations where one might think the systems would deadlock or cause an error, the result was surprising. It appears that one vehicle's system recognized the other, leading to a situation where one car yielded, allowing the other to park. This outcome sheds light on the adaptive algorithms within Tesla's Autopark system, showcasing their ability to handle complex, real-world scenarios beyond simple parking assistance. Such experiments are valuable for understanding and enhancing autonomous vehicle behavior in dynamic environments.











