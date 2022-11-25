WATCH: Lewis Hamilton Blows Off Some Steam By Drifting In A RENTED Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R

Lewis Hamilton faces backlash over speedy driving and donuts. The seven-time F1 World Champion said on numerous occasions that he doesn’t like driving in his day-to-day life, unless he’s going fast. And a rented Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R seemed the right car for it. But his speeding doesn’t come without controversy.

The Formula 1 season is over, so the drivers need to seek their adrenaline elsewhere. For Lewis Hamilton, that meant taking a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R around Japan. And he did have fun with it, to the delight of his followers. He captioned the video, “I only like to drive on track, but I make exceptions,” a nod to the numerous occasions he revealed he doesn’t like driving in his day-to-day life.



