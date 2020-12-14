WATCH Lewis Hamilton Gives The AMG One Hypercar A Workout

When he’s not winning races or recovering from coronavirus, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is driving some impressively fast cars. Relevant examples include the LaFerrari, Pagani Zonda 760 LH, and the McLaren P1, but his latest company car should prove to be even faster – the Mercedes-AMG One.

In a new marketing campaign to preview electrified AMGs, the German premium automaker puts the 35-year-old British driver behind the wheel of the hybrid hypercar. Now that the F1 season is over, Hamilton has more time to enjoy the company cars provided by his employer, but this Mercedes is not a typical diesel A-Class. With more than 1,000 horsepower on tap, it’s the most powerful road car to ever wear the three-pointed star.



