WATCH: Lewis Hamilton Makes Kylie Jenner Scream During Hot Lap At Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton took Kylie Jenner on a hot lap in a Mercedes-AMG GT R at the Miami Grand Prix, and the supermodel regrets the moment she accepted the challenge of getting in a car with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

Rocking an all-white outfit and sneakers, supermodel Kylie Jenner had a chance that many dream of: to get in a supercar with Lewis Hamilton and lap the Miami International Autodrome full speed ahead. However, the 28-year-old socialite had the scare of a lifetime. She and Lewis are friends, so the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver let his goofy side out on the racetrack.

The plan set out by the Mercedes sponsor Tommy Hilfiger, whom both Kylie and Lewis represent, originally included a single hot lap. But you can't possibly tell Hamilton to pit unless you are a race engineer.

And still, you would have to battle for it because, hey, this is the man that won seven Formula 1 Drivers' championships. So, the moment he crossed the finish line, he accelerated instead of braking, making the former Victoria's Secret angel scream out: "Oh, my God, Lewis! I literally hate you!"









