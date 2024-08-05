WATCH: Lewis Hamilton Makes Kylie Jenner Scream During Hot Lap At Miami GP

Agent009 submitted on 5/8/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:00 AM

Views : 398 | Category: Videos | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lewis Hamilton took Kylie Jenner on a hot lap in a Mercedes-AMG GT R at the Miami Grand Prix, and the supermodel regrets the moment she accepted the challenge of getting in a car with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.
 
Rocking an all-white outfit and sneakers, supermodel Kylie Jenner had a chance that many dream of: to get in a supercar with Lewis Hamilton and lap the Miami International Autodrome full speed ahead. However, the 28-year-old socialite had the scare of a lifetime. She and Lewis are friends, so the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver let his goofy side out on the racetrack.
 
The plan set out by the Mercedes sponsor Tommy Hilfiger, whom both Kylie and Lewis represent, originally included a single hot lap. But you can't possibly tell Hamilton to pit unless you are a race engineer.
 
And still, you would have to battle for it because, hey, this is the man that won seven Formula 1 Drivers' championships. So, the moment he crossed the finish line, he accelerated instead of braking, making the former Victoria's Secret angel scream out: "Oh, my God, Lewis! I literally hate you!"




 


Read Article


WATCH: Lewis Hamilton Makes Kylie Jenner Scream During Hot Lap At Miami GP

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)