WATCH: Lewis Hamilton Takes The Ferrari F80 Out On The Track

On his very first day at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton posed in front of the headquarters in Maranello next to the legendary F40. Not long after, the seven-time Formula 1 champion revealed his intention to create a modern version of the last car signed off by Enzo himself. But before the so-called “F44” comes out to pay tribute to Il Commendatore’s final Prancing Horse, LH is keeping busy outside of work hours by driving the latest hypercar. Ferrari asked the 40-year-old British racing driver to take the F80 for a spin around the company’s Fiorano track in Italy. Fellow Scuderia Ferrari colleague Charles Leclerc joined in on the fun. As you can imagine, both had nice things to say about the company’s most powerful production vehicle ever. LH called it the “fastest road car I’ve ever been in,” a statement coming from someone who drove the Nürburgring record-breaking Mercedes-AMG One with its F1-derived engine.













