WATCH: Lexus Continues Product Placement With Marvel Studios

Cross pollination between the automotive market and pop culture like music and movies (and video games) is no longer the exception, it's the rule. So, when a monstrous series like the Marvel movies come along, there's going to be some product placement. So far we've seen Captain Marvel driving a Nissan Z in commercials, Black Widow first driving a Chevy Corvette then a BMW X3 in the movies, and of course the new Captain America and a Hyundai Tucson. And that's ignoring all of the early Acura and Audi placement.







Read Article