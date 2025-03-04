WATCH: Lexus Driver Goes Full Rage, Pulling Gun On Cybertruck Owner In Traffic

There’s no shortage of things to be angry about these days, and let’s be honest—it gets the best of all of us now and then. Nevertheless, when you’re behind the wheel, keeping your emotions in check isn’t just good manners; it’s basic safety. When things spiral, you end up with situations like this: a Lexus driver pulling what appears to be a holstered firearm on a Tesla driver in broad daylight. The original clip was posted by an X account called DonaldTNews. In it, we see a Lexus LX600 driver pull up alongside a Tesla. This isn’t just any Tesla either; it’s the Cybertruck, which, like everything Elon-related, has become wildly divisive. The Lexus driver appears to shout at the Cybertruck’s occupants while they’re moving along a highway. He even goes so far as to wag his finger at them like a disappointed gym teacher.



A guy in a Lexus pulls a gun on a Cybertruck driver!



Make him famous MAGA!! pic.twitter.com/ti2xLFOTlZ — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) March 28, 2025









Read Article