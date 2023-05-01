WATCH: Lexus Keeps Advertising An Electric Sports Car It Doesn't Have

Lexus has launched a new marketing campaign highlighting its line-up of electrified vehicles.

The campaign has launched with the release of ‘Like Attracts Like,’ a commercial that showcases individuals using electricity “in different ways to fuel their interests.” For example, it opens by showing a band jamming in a room and then cuts to a tennis player practicing their hits with an electric ball machine.

This new commercial also showcases a dancer wearing a light-up suit while cables can be seen trailing down each stage “as a metaphor for human electricity generating the power behind Lexus innovation,” or so the company says in its press release.



