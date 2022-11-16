WATCH: Lexus Owner Finds His LX Doesn't Swim Too Well

Off-roaders like the Toyota Land Cruiser or the Lexus LX are pretty capable in terms of wading depth but the owner of this particular example went a little bit too far. As a result, the large SUV needed to be towed out of the sea, revealing a cabin that was completely flooded with salt water. The video of Lexus fishing was published on Instagram by Khaled Al-Ajmi. The incident supposedly happened in the United Arab Emirates under unknown circumstances. We can’t help but wonder how this previous-gen Lexus LX ended up in the ocean. Maybe the driver misjudged the sea for terrain and drove right through. Thankfully it seems that the driver and the passengers left the sinking Lexus before it was too late.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? ?????? | KHALID AL AJMI (@lc300.qa)



Read Article