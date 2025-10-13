WATCH: Lexus Ponders Replacing The LS With A Minivan

The Lexus LS, the automaker's range-topping sedan, is now on its last legs, with a new Heritage Edition introduced as a swan song. Fear not: Toyota has unveiled a new LS Concept, but it's far different from the luxury three-box model we knew. It's not a sedan. Not even close. The company's vision for the next generation of Lexus luxury is a six-wheeled minivan – something that feels both absurd and strangely fitting for the automaker's experimental streak today. The Lexus LS Concept is among several teasers released for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, joining an equally surprising two-door Century coupe SUV and a reimagined Corolla Sedan concept. Each represents a radical rethinking of Toyota's most familiar nameplates. Yet even in that context, the LS Concept stands out. Its six-wheel configuration and van-like shape break from every design cue associated with Lexus.









