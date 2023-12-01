WATCH: Lexus RX Owner Uses A Pot Of Gumbo To Stop Car Thieves

A New Orleans man stopped car thieves trying to steal his Lexus RX on Christmas Eve using a pot of gumbo. He did so after being hit by the car twice.

The footage, via WDSU News, shows incredible footage from a security camera that starts with the Lexus owner leaving his vehicle running while he quickly dropped off gumbo as a Christmas gift.

A silver crossover pulls up, likely realizing the car was running after the owner left it, and a passenger jumps out and gets in the Lexus. By the time the car thief figured out how to put it in drive, the owner had realized what was going on and got back in front of the car, which hit him before stopping abruptly.

