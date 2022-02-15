WATCH: Lexus Reveals Videos And More Images Of LFA Successor

Back in December, Toyota and Lexus showed off a wide range of vehicles it had planned for the future, including an all-electric sports car that will be the spiritual successor to the Lexus LFA. Now, it’s showing the car off again with new photos and videos.

The model “symbolizes the future of the Lexus brand,” it says, and will be able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in the low two-second range. It will also have a range of 430 miles (700 km) thanks to the possible use of solid-state batteries.







